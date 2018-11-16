The Great Escape First Fifty: Top Picks

The Great Escape is throwing its annual East London bash First Fifty this week.

The Brighton summer showcase is one of the biggest and most important new music events out there, and First Fifty – spread across some of London’s top venues over three days, 27th - 29th November – is a great warm-up just as the weather starts getting chilly.

Clash take control of The Courtyard Theatre on Tuesday 27th with indie-goodness Kawala, Australian pop artist Jeffe and modern-day pop anthem maker Millie Turner.

With everything from drill, punk and jazz, to rap, soul and folk on offer, here are just a few of the music-lovers can enjoy this week.

Tickets for each gig are priced at £5 and can be bought HERE.

- - -

Squid - The Macbeth - 27th November

Formed in Brighton, Squid is the brainchild of Ollie Judge, Louis Borlase, Arthur Leadbetter, Laurie Nankivell and Anton Pearson. New single ‘The Dial’ is an intense angular track, recalling both Television and LCD Soundsystem while swerving dodgy clichés.

The boys are already infamous for their high-octane live shows, playing with an infectious energy and conviction. Here’s a chance to experience that first-hand.

- - -

Kwengface - Hoxton Square Bar and Kitchen - 27th November

It may have its roots in Chicago, but UK drill music is arguably one of the nation’s most interesting DIY sounds. After making his debut on ‘Lookmarr’, Kwengface - of Zone2 crew along with PS, Narsty, Trizzac, Karma, L-R and Skully - has striking presence and builds effortless flow on top of heavily compressed 808 drums.

Here’s a chance to see him bring this dexterity to the stage.

- - -

Millie Turner - The Courtyard Theatre - 27th November

About two years ago, Millie Turner swapped a paintbrush for a recording studio, and set about making intelligent, ambitious pop music with a message of empowerment. She wants you to really feel feelings, both great and small.

A warm, feel-good show that could warm the soul on a cold winter evening.

- - -

Rebecca Garton - Hoxton Square Bar and Kitchen - 28th November

Rebecca Garton comes from an especially musical household. Her dad - an avid music fan and sometime composer - and her younger sister, Afrobeats artist Lola Rae, have both passed on their love of the art form, and a wide variety of genres.

In 2015, Rebecca featured on Krept and Konan’s debut album, ‘The Long Way Home’, and – on the verge of releasing her EP – she’s already commanding attention, including finding a fan in Godfather of Grime, Wiley.

Catch her while you still can.

- - -

Bobbie Johnson - Hoxton Square Bar and Kitchen - 28th November

UK producer and rapper Bobbie Johnson combines hip-hop, grime, garage, and glitch to showcase her conscious thought and social commentary.

Based in Brighton, Bobbie draws inspiration from a range of musicians, including James Blake, FKA Twigs, Kendrick Lamar, OutKast, Queen Latifah, Tom Misch – and many more – and has supported Children of Zeus, The Pharcyde and Roots Manuva, and has also toured with Rag ’n’ Bone Man.

Here’s a chance to see Bobbie’s idiosyncratic musical fusion in action.

- - -

Zuzu - The Courtyard Theatre - 28th November

A penchant for pop music combined with a deep love for acts like The Beatles, The Libertines and Bright Eyes means the introspective ruminations of Zuzu - subjects ranging from love to outer-space – end up all packaged in her very own brand of transient fuzz.

Zuzu’s upcoming debut EP, ‘Made On Earth By Humans’, is full of quick-witted lyricism and hook-laden choruses that stand up next to contemporaries Courtney Barnett and Warpaint as well as fellow Liverpudlians the La’s and The Coral.

- - -

Steam Down - Hoxton Square Bar and Kitchen - 29th November

Jumping off from the sonic springboard of Afrofuturism, grime and future soul, fused together with fearless spontaneity, Steam Down is at the centre of the UK jazz scene. They congregate every week in South London live high-energy performances, and sessions with guests like Kamasi Washington, Sampa The Great, Nubya Garcia, members of Ezra Collective, SEED Ensemble and Sons of Kemet.

Comprised of Ahnanse, Alex Rita, Brother Portrait, Sawa Manga, Theon Cross, Nadeem, Benjamin Appiah, Dominic Canning and Nache, Steam Down are are set to raise the roof at The Great Escape’s First Fifty.

Make sure you're there to witness it.

- - -

Fontaines D.C - The Macbeth - 29th November

The last year has seen brooding punks Fontaines D.C. release three hotly received double A-side singles, and earn a reputation for their ominous and trenchant live performances.

They’ve supporting the likes of IDLES, Metz, The Horrors, Girl Band and The Lemon Twigs: here’s a chance to see why they’re fast becoming a music world favourite.

- - -

