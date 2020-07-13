The Great Escape Confirms 2021 Dates, Ticket Details

The Great Escape has confirmed dates and ticket details for 2021.

The Brighton showcase was due to return in May, with a colossal bill assembled for its 15th birthday.

Alas, COVID put paid to those ambitions, with The Great Escape deciding to postpone for 12 months.

Returning in 2021, the Brighton bash runs between May 12th to 15th at locations across the city.

A limited number of early bird festival tickets and delegate passes go on sale tomorrow (July 14th) HERE.

In all, more than 450 acts will perform at the Great Escape, blending live performances with a host of industry meet ups.

Rory Bett, CEO of MAMA Festivals, says: “We are absolutely delighted to be returning to the beautiful Brighton seaside to celebrate The Great Escape’s 15th birthday next year. Once again, we will be curating a line-up of the best in new music, and a conference schedule like no other. We look forward to welcoming back new and old fans alike to make our 2021 edition truly unforgettable!”

The Great Escape 2021 runs between May 12th - 15th.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.