The Great Escape 2020 Cancelled

The Great Escape will not go ahead this year.

The huge Brighton showcase was slated to take place in May, bigger and better than ever.

With coronavirus causing havoc with the festival calendar, doubts had been expressed over viability of the multi-venue festival.

We’ve not taken this decision lightly. Taking into account that we are only a few weeks out from the event, and the current status of things, this was the best decision for fans, artists, staff and the community.

The entire TGE family is so disappointed to have to make this decision and we extend our apologies to everyone who was looking forward to it as much as us.

The Great Escape will return in 2021 - running between May 12th - 15th.

