The Fugees Cancel 'The Score' 25th Anniversary Tour

The Fugees have cancelled their upcoming 'The Score' tour dates.

The tour was lined up to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their seminal album, and kicked off with an intimate event in New York.

Designed to skirt on several different continents, The Fugees were due to take 'The Score' to London's O2 Arena.

After much COVID delays, The Fugees have most to pull those plans, cancelling the tour.

In a note, The Fugees thank fans and leave the door open for potentially revisiting the idea in the future.

Guess some things really are too good to be true.