The Cure Announce UK, Ireland Arena Shows

The Cure have laid out plans for a mammoth 44 date European tour.

The goth rock icons are widely tipped to be close to releasing new material, and will hit the road in 2022.

Announcing plans for a massive 44 date European tour, The Cure - with bass player Simon Gallup in tow - will hit the UK and Ireland in December 2022.

Opening at Dublin's 3Arena on December 1st before hitting Belfast, The Cure then play OVO Hydro Arena in Glasgow on December 4th.

Playing Leeds, Birmingham, and Cardiff, The Cure finish the dates with a festive jaunt to SSE Wembley Arena on December 11th.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on December 10th 2021.

Catch The Cure at the following shows:

December

1 Dublin 3Arena

2 Belfast SSE Arena

4 Glasgow OVO Hydro Arena

6 Leeds First Direct Arena

7 Birmingham Utilita Arena

8 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

11 London SSE Arena, Wembley

- - -