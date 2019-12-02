The Courteeners Announce New Album, UK Shows

Here they come again. The Courteeners are spreading the word of their latest musical escapade.

Following the success of their 2016 album, ‘Mapping The Rendezvous’, the monolithic indie mouthpieces have announced the coming of their long-awaited sixth album, ‘More. Again. Forever.’

The first glimpse into this ten track venture is the foot-stomping, hand-slapping, ‘Heavy Jacket’.

Dropping on January 17th, the album can expect a warm reception succeeding a momentous summer. As well as dominating the stages at Kendall Calling and Tramlines, 2019 has seen the group reach new heights. Their headline gig in Manchester’s Heaton Park saw a full-house, selling out 50,000 tickets in a staggering three hours.

The release of ‘More. Again. Forever.’ is still a way away. Luckily for their diehard fans, the Courteeners have also announced two arena dates towards the year’s close — London Olympia on November 30th and Manchester Arena on December 14th.

Will these British darlings hold up their status as one of the nation’s beloved bands?

Catch The Courteeners at the following shows:

November

30 London Olympia

December

14 Manchester Arena

Words: Megan Berridge

