The Chemical Brothers Confirm Castle Howard Show

The Chemical Brothers will play a one off show at Castle Howard in Yorkshire this summer.

The special outdoor concert takes place on June 26th, and finds the production duo touching down in an unusual setting.

One of England's most renowned country houses, Castle Howard has been the scene of numerous film shoots.

A hub for a recent production of Brideshead Revisited, it also serves as the backdrop in key scenes from historic fantasy romp Bridgerton.

