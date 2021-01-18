The Charlatans Confirm 30th Anniversary Box Set, And UK Tour

The Charlatans have laid out plans for a 30th anniversary box set and a full UK tour.
The band have evolved from baggy hitmakers to become indie evergreens, building a huge, devoted fanbase along the way.
A UK music institution, The Charlatans have lined up a (COVID) delated 30th anniversary box set.
'A Head Full Of Ideas' features five albums and an exclusive seven inch single, a career-spanning document that moves from their origins to their current ambitions.
Out on October 15th, the box set will be accompanied by a nationwide tour, kicking off in Belfast on November 22nd, before finishing in Aberdeen on December 20th.
Tickets for the shows go on sale from 10am on April 30th.
Catch The Charlatans at the following shows:
November
22 Belfast Limelight
23 Dublin Olympia
25 Wrexham William Aston Hall
26 Bristol O2 Academy
27 Birmingham O2 Academy
29 Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion
30 Bournemouth O2 Academy
December
2 Oxford O2 Academy
3 Cambridge Corn Exchange
4 Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse
6 Lincoln Engine Shed
8 Liverpool Invisible Wind Factory
9 Newcastle O2 City Hall
10 London O2 Brixton Academy
16 Nottingham Rock City
17 Leeds O2 Academy
18 Glasgow O2 Academy
20 Aberdeen Music Hall
- - -
