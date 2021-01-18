The Charlatans Confirm 30th Anniversary Box Set, And UK Tour

The Charlatans have laid out plans for a 30th anniversary box set and a full UK tour.

The band have evolved from baggy hitmakers to become indie evergreens, building a huge, devoted fanbase along the way.

A UK music institution, The Charlatans have lined up a (COVID) delated 30th anniversary box set.

'A Head Full Of Ideas' features five albums and an exclusive seven inch single, a career-spanning document that moves from their origins to their current ambitions.

Out on October 15th, the box set will be accompanied by a nationwide tour, kicking off in Belfast on November 22nd, before finishing in Aberdeen on December 20th.

Tickets for the shows go on sale from 10am on April 30th.

Catch The Charlatans at the following shows:

November

22 Belfast Limelight

23 Dublin Olympia

25 Wrexham William Aston Hall

26 Bristol O2 Academy

27 Birmingham O2 Academy

29 Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion

30 Bournemouth O2 Academy

December

2 Oxford O2 Academy

3 Cambridge Corn Exchange

4 Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

6 Lincoln Engine Shed

8 Liverpool Invisible Wind Factory

9 Newcastle O2 City Hall

10 London O2 Brixton Academy

16 Nottingham Rock City

17 Leeds O2 Academy

18 Glasgow O2 Academy

20 Aberdeen Music Hall

- - -

