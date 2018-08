The Black Madonna, Bicep, Mount Kimbie For Printworks

London venue Printworks has launched the programme for its Autumn/Winter season.

Located in a former industrial hub, Printworks matched a huge, genuinely special building with some of the finest purveyors of electronic music on the planet.

Fast establishing itself as a defining hub for club culture in London, Printworks is now ready to launch the line up for its Autumn/Winter season.

A host of names have been unveiled, including The Black Madonna, Bugzy Malone, Nina Kraviz, Bicep, Deadmau5, Little Dragon, Todd Terje, Artwork, Maceo Plex, Mount Kimble and many, many more.

Moving from techno to rap, house to EDM, it's a genre-defying bill that will incorporate bolstered visual effects and that impeccable sound.

Full line up:

COCOON // SATURDAY 29TH SEPTEMBER

PRESS HALL ELECTRONIC - Sven Väth / Patrick Topping / Dubfire / Ilario Alicante / Dana Ruh

DARK ROOM - Art of Dark - Truly Madly / Christian AB / Colin Chiddle

MOSAIC // SATURDAY 6TH OCTOBER

PRESS HALL ELECTRONIC - Maceo Plex / Len Faki / Ellen Allien / Silent Servant /Steve Rachmad / Brame & Hamo DARK ROOM - Danny Daze b2b Anthony Parasole / Jennifer Cardini / D Knox

SMIRNOFF EQUALISING MUSIC // SATURDAY 13TH OCTOBER

PRESS HALL ELECTRONIC - The Black Madonna / Artwork / Peggy Gou / Honey Dijon / Mella Dee / HAAi / Grainger

DARK ROOM - Alexis / Catalina / Eva Crystaltips / Jade Cox / Jaguar / Jay Carder / Kiia / Trudy Knight

SOLID GROOVES // SUNDAY 14TH OCTOBER

*Full lineup announced soon

BUGZY MALONE // FRIDAY 19TH OCTOBER

PRESS HALL LIVE - Bugzy Malone & Guests

THE HYDRA PRESENT // SATURDAY 20TH OCTOBER

PRESS HALL ELECTRONIC - Marcellus Pittman / Moodymann / Omar-S / Theo Parrish / Dolan Bergin

DARK ROOM - Dâm-Funk (DJ) / Jayda G / Mayer Hawthorne (DJ) / Moxie /Anu

THE HYDRA PRESENT // SATURDAY 27TH OCTOBER

PRESS HALL ELECTRONIC - Todd Terje (DJ) / Roman Flügel / Romare (LIVE) / Jeremy Underground / Jacques Greene (DJ) / Dolan Bergin

DARK ROOM - DJ Spinna / Kornel Kovacs / Will Saul / Perel - Hybrid / Chloe Frieda & special guest to be announced

CHROMEO // SATURDAY 1ST NOVEMBER

PRESS HALL ELECTRONIC - Chromeo

RETURN II JUNGLE // SATURDAY 3RD NOVEMBER

*Full lineup announced soon

PRINTWORKS PRESENTS / SATURDAY 10TH NOVEMBER

PRESS HALL ELECTRONIC - Armand Van Helden / Gerd Janson / Henrik Schwarz (LIVE) / Krystal Klear / Jasper James / Eclair Fifi

DARK ROOM - Octo Octa (DJ) / Virginia / Cinnaman / Manami Babi

MAU5TRAP // FRIDAY 16TH NOVEMBER

PRESS HALL ELECTRONIC - Deadmau5 and more to be announced *2AM finish

MOUNT KIMBIE PRESENTS // SATURDAY 17TH NOVEMBER

PRESS HALL ELECTRONIC - Nina Kraviz / Ben UFO / Bjarki (Live) / Kelly Lee Owens / Imogen / Mount Kimbie (DJ)

DARK ROOM - Kassem Mosse (LIVE) / Anthony Naples / DJ Python (LIVE) / DEBONAIR / Object Blue

BICEP // WEDNESDAY 21ST / THURSDAY 22ND / *FRIDAY 23RD NOVEMBER

PRESS HALL LIVE - BICEP (LIVE) *2AM finish

AFTERLIFE // SATURDAY 24TH NOVEMBER

PRESS HALL ELECTRONIC - Tale Of Us Present Afterlife *Full lineup announced soon

SG LEWIS & GUESTS // FRIDAY 7TH DECEMBER

PRESS HALL LIVE - SG Lewis & Guests

ANJUNADEEP // SATURDAY 8TH DECEMBER

*Full lineup announced soon

THE HYDRA PRESENT // SATURDAY 15TH DECEMBER

PRESS HALL ELECTRONIC - Jeff Mills / Marcel Dettmann / Blawan / Octave One (LIVE) / James Ruskin / Anastasia Kristensen

DARK ROOM - Surgeon (Live) / DJ Stingray / Answer Code Request (LIVE) / Shed / Karen Gwyer (LIVE) / Happa / SPFDJ

CIRCOLOCO // SUNDAY 16TH DECEMBER *Full line-up announced soon

