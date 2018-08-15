The Age Of L.U.N.A + Paigey Cakey For Clash Live At Metropolis Studios

The Age Of L.U.N.A and Paigey Cakey are set to play this month's Clash Live showcase at Metropolis studios.

For the last 17 months, Clash and Metropolis Studios have been teaming up to explore new music, exposing some fresh talent in the process.

Last time round TĀLĀ and Beth Rowley wowed crowds, assembling in the historic Metropolis Studios complex to bask in the audio glory of Studio A.

This month's session sees the return of Make It Music featured artist Paigey Cakey to Clash. Since 2011, the charismatic 25-year-old East Londoner has been juggling work in both music and acting; she’s released five mixtapes, starred alongside John Boyega in 2011 cult movie Attack The Block, and appeared with a reoccurring role on BBC drama Waterloo Road. Right now though, she’s firmly focused on her music career, having released ‘Red Velvet’ at the end of last year, which blends her love of rap, trap and even a sultry song.

With an army-like following on Instagram, Paigey’s strong and loyal fans have been an undeniable force in her rising trajectory. “I find it great that young girls look up to me and are confident to approach me in the street,” she says, smiling. “Same with parents. I get a lot of parents coming up to me to tell me I’m a role model to their kids.”

She'll be joined by Next Wave alumni The Age Of L.U.N.A Refreshing, cool, unconventional; it’s difficult to find just one word that encapsulates The Age of L.U.N.A’s charismatic blend of hip-hop with melodic vocals and similarly soulful beats. Then again, it’s clear that this quartet don’t want to be summed up in one word.

Hailing from North and North West London, The Age of L.U.N.A (L.U.N.A being an acronym for ‘Living Under No Authority’) is made up of vocalist Daniella Thomas, producer NK-OK alongside rappers Butch and Kyote - who previously performed as a grime duo under the moniker ZangWu. They will be lighting up the stage with an intimate performance for Clash Live.

As ever entry is free. Sign up HERE .

Austrian microphone manufacturer LEWITT supply high-quality recording and performance microphones for the Clash Live @ Metropolis series. All tracks recorded at the shows utilise LEWITT equipment which are in turn mixed by Metropolis Studios for everybodies listening pleasure. Also shout out the good folks at Turbosound, Midas Consoles, LabGruppen and all the Metropolis Studios crew who put heart and soul into hosting the best monthly recorded live session in town!

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.