The 1975 To Play Enormous Finsbury Park Show

The 1975 will play an enormous show at London's Finsbury Park this summer.

The band will complete a full UK arena tour next month, with new album 'Notes On A Conditional Form' incoming.

Looking ahead, The 1975 will play a one off concert in North London, hand-picking support across two stages.

The show on July 11th will have a green theme, with the paperless show using planned, traceable sustainably sourced HVO fuel to power the event.

All merch will be sustainable, while the carbon footprint will be offset with one tree being planted per ticket sold.

The supporting cast includes Charli XCX, Clairo, Pale Waves, Phoebe Bridgers, Beabadoobee, Cavetown and Deb Never.

Tickets go on sale from 9am on January 31st.

