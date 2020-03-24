The 1975 Postpone Finsbury Park Show

The 1975 have been forced to re-arrange their huge Finsbury Park show.

The North London event was designed to follow on from their new album, the much anticipated 'Notes On A Conditional Form'.

The group completed a stellar UK arena tour earlier this year, and hand-picked a glorious line up for the one off summer date.

Alas, coronavirus has scuppered their plans. After weeks of negotiations, The 1975 have admitted defeat, with the show being called off.

It might happen in 2021, however, with work ongoing to locate a suitable date for all concerned.

Here's the statement.

Photo Credit: Lauren McDermott

