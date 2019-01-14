The 1975, IDLES, AJ Tracey To Play BRITs Week Shows

The 1975, IDLES, AJ Tracey and more will play special shows for BRITs Week.

So: those were the BRIT Award nominations. 2019's ceremony is incoming, with Anne-Marie and Dua Lipa sharing four nominations each.

The BRITs Week shows bring some high profile acts to intimate venues, resulting in some special performances.

Highlights include The 1975 playing at The Garage, London on February 18th, while AJ Tracey will play the 100 Club on February 12th.

Anne-Marie will play South London's Omeara, with IDLES launching BRITs Week on February 11th.

Launching in partnership with Warchild, BRITs Week tickets are available via ballot - click HERE to enter.

Full list of shows:

February 11th - IDLES @ 100 Club

February 11th - You Me At Six @ Scala

February 12th - Chris Difford songwriting masterclass @ BRIT School

February 12th - AJ Tracey @ 100 Club

February 13th - Nick Mulvey @ Wilton’s Music Hall

February 13th - Enter Shikari @ The Dome

February 15th - Frank Turner @ Omeara

February 17th - Mabel @ Bush Hall

February 18th - Jake Bugg with special guest Jade Bird @ Omeara

February 18th - Jess Glynne @ O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

February 18th - DJ Semtex & Friends @ XOYO

February 18th - The 1975 @ The Garage

February 19th - Bring Me The Horizon @ The Dome

February 19th - Anne-Marie @ Omeara

February 22nd - Tom Odell @ Omeara

