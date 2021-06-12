Tems, Squid, Arlo Parks, Ghetts For Somerset House Summer Series

Somerset House Summer Series is set to return in 2022.
The live event series will kick off on July 7th next year, with Tems helping to re-inaugurate the much-loved concert strand.
Located in Central London, the open-air concert series utilises a historic venue, with the open-air atmosphere matched to some expertly curated performances.
Squid perform on July 8th, followed by yussef Dates, Carly Rae Jepson - on July 11th - and then Mercury winner Arlo Parks.
black midi and Ghetts are also on the line up, with SG Lewis, John Legend, and places+faces completing the bill.
Tickets go on general sale from 10am on December 9th; American Express® Cardmembers get exclusive access to tickets from 10am on December 6th.
Somerset House Summer Series run between July 7th - 17th.
