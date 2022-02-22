Tems, ENNY, Gabriels For The Great Escape Spotlight

Tems, ENNY and Gabriels will play The Great Escape this year.

The showcase event returns, with Europe's biggest new music extravaganza taking control of Brighton's myriad of venues and live music spaces.

A special spotlight show on May 13th will feature three incredible artists, including Nigerian breakout star Tems.

South London's very own ENNY will perform at the Spotlight show, alongside Los Angeles gospel-drenched future-soul trio Gabriels.

Taking place on May 13th at Brighton's Dome venue, access will be via standalone tickets which are on sale now.

General weekend tickets are also on sale now.

The Great Escape runs between May 11th - 14th.

- - -