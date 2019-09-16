Taylor Swift To Play NOS Alive

Taylor Swift is set to play Lisbon's NOS Alive festival next summer.

The pop megastar recently returned with new album 'Lover', an international hit propelled by a new openness with regards to press.

As her song 'London Boy' proved Europe seems to be close to her heart, and it's where Taylor Swift intends to spend time next summer.

The pop icon will headline NOS Alive in Lisbon as part of a European run, one that will also include Roskilde.

It's a bold move from both Taylor Swift and the festival - previous NOS Alive headliners have included The Cure, Pearl Jam, and Smashing Pumpkins.

Tickets for the Lisbon festival go on sale from September 28th.

NOS Alive runs between 9th - 11th July, 2020.

