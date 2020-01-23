Tallinn Music Week 2020 Postponed Unveil August

Tallinn Music Week 2020 has been pushed back until later in the year.

The event was due to kick off at the end of this month, a much-loved platform for new music in a historic city.

The spread of coronavirus, however, has led many authorities to restrict any large events with an attendance of more than 1000 people.

As a result, the Estonian Health Board has recommended that Tallinn Music Week be pushed back until later in the year.

Now running between August 26th - 30th, it's a bold move, one we hope benefits an event Clash has attended on several occasions.

Director of TMW Helen Sildna explains:

"While a week ago we believed that by following the recommendations of the Health Board we could still continue with the festival, the circumstances have now changed. We are confident that we can offer a more fulfilling and safer experience to all participants in August."

"The key factor in the decision to postpone was, first and foremost, the large number of international participants. Our team believes that at this point it is better for us all to minimise travel."

"I am immensely proud and grateful to our team and partners – thanks to their fast action, empathy and sense of responsibility, we can confirm today that the festival will take place on the same scale, offering the same scope and quality as it would have done in March. Also, for the first time in our history, TMW will take place in the summer."

Tallinn Music Week will now take place between August 26th - 30th.

