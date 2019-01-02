Supergrass Announce Three New Live Shows

Supergrass have added three live shows to their 2020 schedule.

The band reformed last year, playing a packed out celebratory London show to a few hundred lucky fans.

A full UK tour takes place this year, with the group sharing a new compilation later this month.

Supergrass will play an intimate show at Coventry's Empire venue on January 30th, before playing their main tour.

The reformed Oxford band will also play two Live After Racing performances: Doncaster Racecourse on May 16th and Windsor Racecourse on August 29th.

Just announced Supergrass will be performing Live After Racing at @DoncasterRaces on May 16 & @WindsorRaces on August 29!

Pre-sale tickets available this Wednesday and general sale this Friday.

Doncaster: https://t.co/reaDRAV3Nl

Windsor: https://t.co/kCs56F7UUT pic.twitter.com/Pdb5YETS94 — Supergrass (@SupergrassHQ) January 13, 2020

‘Supergrass: The Strange Ones 1994-2008’ will be released on January 24th.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.