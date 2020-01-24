Suede Announce Special 'Coming Up' Shows

Suede will play their 1996 album 'Coming Up' in full at selected shows this Autumn.

The band's third album, 'Coming Up' remains their most commercially successful release, spawning four massive hit singles.

The group's first to be completed with guitarist Richard Oakes, 'Coming Up' was marked by defiance, ambition, and Suede's inimitably sleazy sense of glamour.

Celebrating the album in full, Suede have confirmed a special run of Autumn shows, hitting Edinburgh on October 22nd.

Also playing Manchester, the run bowls into London's Alexandra Palace on October 24th.

Tickets go on sale from 9am this Friday, February 7th.

Catch Suede at the following shows:

October

22 Edinburgh Usher Hall

23 Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

24 London Alexandra Palace

