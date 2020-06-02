Strawberries & Creem Expands For 2020

Strawberries & Creem will return with a number of changes in 2020.

The event will move to a larger site in Cambridge this summer, while welcoming a globally recognised bill.

Dancehall icon Sean Paul will play Strawberries & Creem this summer, joined by breakout Jamaican superstar Koffee.

RAYE will perform at the festival, while The Streets' star Mike Skinner is also due to drop past the Cambridge event.

Jaykae will make his Strawberries & Creem debut, with the festival also welcoming Artful Dodger, Pa Salieu, and Hybrid Minds.

Tickets are on sale now.

Strawberries & Creem Festival takes place in Cambridge on June 20th.

