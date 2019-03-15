Stormzy, Trippie Redd, Little Simz Join WOO HAH! 2019

One of the most prominent hip-hop festivals in Europe WOO HAH! has released a wave of exciting artists to join its current stellar line up.

Alongside 29 previously announced artists are Stormzy, Flatbush Zombies, Trippie Redd, Kodak Black, J.I.D, London On Da Track, $hirak & Friends, Hef, Jarreau Vandal, Joey Purp, JPEGMAFIA, Kojaque, Octavian, Rico Nasty, Saba, Sawettie, Saint Jhn, and THEY. All live performances will be held between July 12th - 14th this summer at their site in the Netherlands.

Heading the line-up will be one of Britain’s most pivotal figures in the UK music scene – Stormzy. The 25-year-old British MC's stand out achievement to date, was his debut album ‘Gang Signs & Prayer' in 2017, which ended up as the first grime album to reach the number one spot in the UK charts.

Having impressed the crowd at the 2017 edition of WOO HAH! Festival, with his emphatic, lively performance, he returns to the billing alongside his fellow Brits Little Simz, Octavian, and JD Reid.

Making his WOO HAH! Festival debut is the 19-year-old American hip-hop rising star Trippie Redd. Bolstering the packed line up of American artists, he joins star-studded compatriots such as Pusha T, Travis Scott, Lil Uzu Vert, and Jay Rock to name a few.

The 19-year-old rapper shot to fame following collaborations with XXXTentacion on ‘Fuck Love’ and ‘TR666’ with Swae Lee, Redd’s debut LP - Life’s a Trip – which was released in August 2018, landing the number four spot on the Billboard 200 Album Chart.

Tickets are on sale now.

WOO HAH! Festival runs between July 12th - 14th.

Words: Kofi Yeboah-Mensah

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.