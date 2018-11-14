Stormzy To Headline Glastonbury In 2019

Stormzy is set to headline Glastonbury next summer.

The festival returns to its Worthy Farm home in 2019, and speculation has been rife about who will perform.

Stormzy has been linked with a high profile slot for weeks, and it seems that he has now been confirmed as headliner.

The rapper appears on a poster which appeared in an Oxfam shop in the London borough of Streatham.

So far, this poster has been spotted in Glastonbury and Streatham Oxfam shops. Anyone found any others? pic.twitter.com/xW7Fv4AUaW — GlastoWatch (@GlastoWatch) November 15, 2018

The Independent reports that it is a genuine poster, and it is now understood that Stormzy will indeed be headlining Glastonbury.

It caps another extraordinary year for the grime artist, who rocked the BRIT Awards, launching his own publishing house, and releasing his book Rise Up.

Glastonbury takes place between June 26th - 30th.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.