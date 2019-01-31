Stormzy Is Taking #Merky Back To Ibiza

Stormzy is set to have a big year.

With #Merky Books set to overhaul British publishing, the grime icon will take his stellar live show to Glastonbury for a no doubt incredible headline performance.

Immediately after this he'll be flying out to Ibiza, taking his #Merky festival back to the island once more.

Now a stalwart fixture on Ibiza's summer calendar, Stormzy will headline two festivals in seven days - an incredible achievement.

Running between July 1st and 2nd at Ibiza Rocks Hotel, the rapper will be joined by a host of guests.

Stormzy said: “Merky Festival the movie, a very special two days, thank you to everyone that came. I had the time of my life, I hope you did, There ain’t a picture or a piece of footage that could capture the vibe that was at Ibiza Rocks these past 48 hours, F@cking movie.”

#Merky Festival runs between July 1st and 2nd.

