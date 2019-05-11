Stormzy, Harry Styles Join Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Stormzy and Harry Styles will play Capital's Jingle Bell Ball later this year.

The festive pop extravaganza hits London's O2 Arena in December, running across December 7th and 8th.

The all-star line up is mighty impressive, too, already featuring Liam Payne, Rita Ora, Aitch, Lauv, and more.

Harry Styles will release new album 'Fine Line' on December 13th, and he'll toast this release with a slot at the Jingle Bell Ball.

Stormzy will also wish fans a Merry Christmas, playing a set at the colossal Capital event.

Tickets go on sale from 8am tomorrow (November 7th).

