Stormzy Announces Massive World Tour

Stormzy has confirmed plans for a massive world tour in 2020.

The grime don smashed Glastonbury this summer, completing a historic performance with some special guests.

New album 'Heavy Is The Head' arrives on December 13th, and 2020 brings a colossal set of tour dates.

The UK leg finds Stormzy leaping to arena status, including two nights at London's O2. Playing Glasgow's Hydro on September 10th, dates also include nights in Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, and Nottingham.

The tour winds up in Bournemouth, finishing on September 22nd. General sale opens on December 6th at 9am.

Catch Stormzy at the following shows:

September

3 London The O2

4 London The O2

8 Dublin 3Arena

10 Glasgow SSE Hydro

11 Newcastle Upon Tyne Utilita Arena

12 Leeds First Direct Arena

13 Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

16 Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

17 Manchester Arena

18 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

19 Birmingham Arena Birmingham

21 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

22 Bournemouth International Centre

