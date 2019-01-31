Steve Mason Postpones UK Shows

Steve Mason has been forced to postpone his upcoming UK shows due to illness.

The songwriter's new album 'About The Light' is a wonderful return, with the south coast based musician fully incorporating his live band.

Produced by Stephen Street, it's a direct, melodic, and soulful offering, one that ranks among the best of his solo catalogue.

Currently on tour in the UK, Steve Mason has come down with illness, and has been forced to postpone his incoming London, Brighton, and Bristol shows.

Here's the statement...

"Steve picked up a flu virus whilst up North near the start of the tour. Unfortunately, unable to shake it off, after the Leeds show it got considerably worse. He got through the Manchester show but has been bed bound since. He is gutted and wants to reschedule the shows ASAP."

Due to illness, unfortunately Steve Mason’s upcoming shows in London, Bristol and Brighton have been postponed. Full statement below. — Steve Mason (@SteveMasonKBT) February 6, 2019

Get well soon, Steve!

Photo Credit: Rachel Lipsitz

