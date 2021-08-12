Stereophonics Postpone Cardiff Stadium Shows

Stereophonics have been forced to postpone their shows at Cardiff Principality Stadium.

The shows were due to take place on December 17th and 18th, but concerns around the new omicron variant of coronavirus have led the band to act.

As a result, the twin shows have been pushed back, with Stereophonics apologising to fans for the inconvenience.

In a statement, Principality Stadium and promoters Kilimanjaro Live wrote: “The Principality Stadium and promoters Kilimanjaro Live are regretfully announcing the postponement of the Stereophonics shows scheduled at the stadium for December 17th and 18th.”

“We have been working collaboratively throughout to deliver these shows and have sought clarification from Welsh Government following the latest review on current guidelines and legal requirements around face coverings. Unfortunately, as the threat of new variants emerge and the restrictions in place as an ‘indoor venue’, the shows are impossible to run safely and ensure compliance with government guidelines and Welsh law.”

“Our top priority has always been the safety and wellbeing of fans and all staff working at these shows, as well as the ability to deliver an outstanding fan experience. In light of the evolving public health situation, Principality Stadium and Kilimanjaro Live have taken the proactive but difficult decision to postpone the shows to next year on June 17th and 18th.”

Following the announcement today made by the Principality Stadium & Kilimanjaro Live, unfortunately the shows in Cardiff on the 17th and 18th December have had to be been postponed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and they will now take place on the 17th & 18th June 2022… pic.twitter.com/UoWxkvva1Z — stereophonics (@stereophonics) December 8, 2021

The move is unfortunate but swift, and comes as the situation around the country hits a point of evolution. Stereophonics were on tour when the first restrictions came into place, and the band faced criticism for completing their shows, including a home town date at Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena.

At the time, a band spokesman told NME: “Along with the rest of the country, we watched the prime minister and chief science and medical officer brief the nation on Thursday evening regarding the government’s policy and advice on Coronavirus. The UK government’s position was that at this phase there was no need for a ban on large public gatherings.”

“Acting on this guidance, we continued with the last three shows of our UK tour on Friday, Saturday and Sunday as did many other events across the entertainment industry.”

- - -