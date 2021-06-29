Standon Calling To Go Ahead At Full Capacity

Arlo Parks and Dry Cleaning have been added to the line up of Standon Calling.

It's been another grim summer for live music, with up to 50% of all outdoor festivals forced to postpone amid a lack of clarity and support from the powers-that-be.

Standon Calling is going ahead, however, and aims to become the first full capacity outdoor event of the summer.

The Hertfordshire festival returns, adding BRIT winner Arlo Parks, post-punk group Dry Cleaning, newcomers Yard Act, and London Afrobeat Orchestra to the bill.

Standon Calling founder Alex Trenchard comments...

"To be able to confirm that Standon Calling 2021 will be taking place this year is something that brings me incredible joy. We are incredibly grateful to our staff, artists and suppliers who have worked tirelessly with us to get to this point."

"The Government’s impressive vaccination record, the Event Research Programme Data published at the end of last week (which showed there were no substantial outbreaks at phase one of the test events) and yesterday’s comments made by the new Secretary of State for Health & Social Care that July 19th will be the 'end of the line' for Covid restrictions have encouraged us to go for it."

"For the past four months we have been working with colleagues at Certific (a leading COVID testing verification app) and Imperial College London in the development of a Covid transmission risk assessment system that has been positively received by our Local Public Health Authority. We are looking forward to sharing full details with ticket holders over the coming weeks and are confident that it will help keep everyone safe."

"Most of all we want to thank our Standon Calling family who have stuck with us and supported the festival through this time. This year’s festival is in honour of you - and we think we may have just pulled together the best Standon Calling lineup of all time. I can’t wait to be back in front of that Main Stage, and I look forward to dancing together with you all once again. Bring it on!"

Standon Calling runs between July 22nd - 25th.

- - -