Spotlight On Catalan Culture In The UK Will Be Taking Over This Spring

This spring, Spotlight on Catalan Culture in the UK will showcase the buzzing creatives from Catalonia and the Balearic Islands.

Across over 25 events, the all-encompassing line-up will expand across literature, dance, music, poetry, cinema and theatre.

Priding itself in its celebration of local talent, the intitiative fuses more traditional art forms with the contemporary to create a genre-bending experience.

The festival will take over venues up and down the UK, from Sadler's Wells to The Pheasantry and New Diorama Theatre.

Evolving into live performances, book presentations, educational talks and gallery parties, the stage will host a range of names including duo Magalí Sare and Manel Fortià, Anna Ferrer, Rodrigo Laviña.

One of the most ambitious events to take place is the mergance of South-East London rapper R.A.E with the Hip Horns Brass Collective. Three generations of jazz and modern musicians, all within Bush Hall.

Alternatively, cellist Laura Peribáñez and pianist Kanako Mizuno have pieced together From Barcelona To Paris, a mutual admiration for the cities, unravelling through performances of nineteenth and twentieth century composers.

Spotlight on Catalan Culture in the UK anitcipates a rich endeavour into Catolonia and the Bealearic Islands - one that cannot be missed.

Tune in now...