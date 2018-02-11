Spice Girls Reform, New Stadium Shows Confirmed

Pop icons Spice Girls will reform for a series of stadium shows next summer, it has been confirmed.

The group have ended weeks of speculation, confirming that they will re-unite for live dates in 2019 - alas, it won't be a full re-union, with Victoria Beckham sitting this one out.

The news was confirmed on socials, alongside a batch of huge nationwide stadium shows, opening in Manchester's Etihad Stadium on June 1st.

Hitting Coventry, Sunderland, and Edinburgh, Spice Girls will then play Bristol's Ashton Gate Stadium on June 10th.

Ending at London's Wembley Stadium on June 15th, tickets go on sale from November 10th at 10.30am.

Catch Spice Girls at the following shows:

June

1 Manchester Etihad Stadium

3 Coventry Ricoh Stadium

6 Sunderland Stadium Of Light

8 Edinburgh BT Murrayfield Stadium

10 Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium

15 London Wembley Stadium

