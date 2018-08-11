Spice Girls Add Extra UK Live Shows

Spice Girls have been forced to add a host of extra live shows to their tour next year after unprecedented demand for tickets.

The pop icons confirmed their reformation last week, announcing a full UK tour in the process.

After a weekend of incredible demand Spice Girls have now added a flurry of additional dates, including two extra shows in Manchester and London, and an extra date at Coventry's Ricoh Stadium.

Ticketmaster's MD Andrew Parsons commented: “Demand for Spice Girls was off the chart. They have smashed through Ticketmaster UK’s records becoming the busiest ever sale. There were millions of people on our site searching for tickets, with a queue at one point of well over 700,000... from what we saw, they could have played nearly every night for a year.”

Alongside this, Spice Girls have unveiled their t-shirt design as part of Gender Justice for Comic Relief. The four-piece say:

“Equality and the movement of people power has always been at the heart of the band. It is about equality for all, ’every boy and every girl’. We recently found out that charities focused on issues faced by women don’t get the funding that they desperately need, so launching a campaign to raise funds for these issues is incredibly important to us and an area we want to support.”

Catch Spice Girls at the following shows:

May

29 Manchester Etihad Stadium [EXTRA DATE]

31 Manchester Etihad Stadium [EXTRA DATE]

June

1 Manchester Etihad Stadium

3 Coventry Ricoh Stadium

4 Coventry Ricoh Stadium [EXTRA DATE]

6 Sunderland Stadium Of Light

8 Edinburgh BT Murrayfield Stadium

10 Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium

13 London Wembley Stadium [EXTRA DATE]

14 London Wembley Stadium [EXTRA DATE]

15 London Wembley Stadium

