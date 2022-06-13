South London's Cloud X Festival Returns

Cloud X Festival is set to return to South London this summer.

The inaugural event took place last year, and sold out in only two weeks - and that's during a pandemic.

A boutique independent for South London, Cloud X has a community approach, and wants to curate a female-forward line up.

This summer's event epitomises that, with 60% of artists on the line up identifying as female.

It's a wicked bill, too, with Biig Piig, DJ Spinall, Sam Wise, Santino Le Saint, Sasha Keabel, and Nayana IZ all taking part.

Scuti haș been confirmed, with the likes of FelixTheFirst, Scuti, and JOJO being added to the bill.

Taking place on August 7th at Studio 338, co-founder David Dabieh comments:

"Cloud X aims to nurture and encourage the quality of simply being oneself! Every year our boutique and homegrown Cloud X Festival aims to curate an inclusive space for the next generation of pioneering creatives that are telling their stories in bold and original ways. It's all in the detail! Championing soul, R&B and alternative sounds we hope to give an intimate, inspiring and soul-warming day out."

General takes go on sale from June 15th.

Cloud X Festival takes place on August 7th.

- - -