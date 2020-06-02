Solange, The Strokes For Oslo's Øya Festival

Solange and The Strokes will play Norway's Øya Festival this summer.

The Oslo event has just expanded its bill, with a host of acts joining previously confirmed headlines Bon Iver and Aurora.

Solange will perform at Øya Festival, an incredible live act whose album 'When I Get Home' lit up 2020.

Set to perform in Oslo, Solange joins a fantastic line up, with indie giants The Strokes also due to play.

The New York band have confirmed a host of summer shows, with fans speculating about the possibility of new material.

Elsewhere, Øya Festival will welcome Princess Nokia, electronic pioneer Actress, Avalon Emerson, and Sherelle.

Tickets are on sale now.

Øya Festival runs between August 11th - 15th.

