Solange Drops Out Of Coachella

Solange has been forced to drop out of the Coachella line up.

The American artist recently unveiled her new album 'When I Get Home', a project inspired by the sounds, culture and atmosphere of Houston.

Due to play a key set at this year's Coachella, the songwriter has withdrawn from the line up only days before the gates swing open on the desert event.

In a short statement Coachella confirmed that Solange will not perform, citing "production delays" as the reason for her decision.

Here's the statement.

Due to major production delays, Solange will unfortunately no longer be performing at this year's festival. She sends her sincerest apologies, and looks forward to performing at Coachella in the future. — Coachella (@coachella) April 8, 2019

Speculation is already rife on who will replace Solange on the bill - here's a lil suggestion...

Lemme drive the boat. — DAWN (@DawnRichard) April 8, 2019

