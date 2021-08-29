So What Happened At YAM Festival, Then?

South London's YAM Festival was criticised by fans and artists for poor sound and organisation.

The one day booked a fantastic line up, headed up by afrobeats star Davido and R&B songwriter Kehlani.

However poor organisation on the ground hampered the event, with fans voicing their complaints on social media.

This is the most embarrassing event I’ve ever been to. Tech problems are one thing but for them to persist for this long I’m lost for words.

Absolutely horrific and shambolic sound. Big ups to @Kehlani and @davido for staying professional. #yamcarnival #yamfestival — Tobi Soge (@sogensis) August 28, 2021

In the end, a series of delays meant that Kehlani went on late, and was only permitted to perform four songs before her set was brought to a halt. Understandably, Kehlani was upset:

yam carnival crowd,



they owe you a fucking concert! pic.twitter.com/f9daJR12zo — Kehlani (@Kehlani) August 28, 2021

Fans echoed her complaints:

Shoutout to Yam Carnival for having 2 hour queues for food, nonsensical lineup clashes, terrible sound on the main stage, and causing kehlani to be over 40 minutes late then cutting her set after 4 songs. £80 for hands down the worst festival I've ever been to, great job guys! — hannah (@antifamouss) August 28, 2021