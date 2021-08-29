So What Happened At YAM Festival, Then?

Event criticised for poor sound and organisation...
Robin Murray
Live
29 · 08 · 2021

Robin Murray /
Live
/ / 29 · 08 · 2021
0

South London's YAM Festival was criticised by fans and artists for poor sound and organisation.

The one day booked a fantastic line up, headed up by afrobeats star Davido and R&B songwriter Kehlani.

However poor organisation on the ground hampered the event, with fans voicing their complaints on social media.

In the end, a series of delays meant that Kehlani went on late, and was only permitted to perform four songs before her set was brought to a halt. Understandably, Kehlani was upset:

Fans echoed her complaints:

Indeed, enraged fans have already set up a petition to ensure all ticket holders are refunded - find it HERE.

YAM Festival
-

Join us on VERO

Join the Clash mailing list for up to the minute music, fashion and film news.

Follow Clash:

Read this next