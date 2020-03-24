Snoop Dogg Re-Arranges UK Arena Tour

Rap icon Snoop Dogg has re-arranged his incoming UK and Ireland tour.

The arena dates were slated for this year, but the impact of coronavirus has forced the rapper to re-arrange his plans.

'I WANNA THANK ME' tour hits the UK in February 2021 now, opening in Manchester on February 21st.

Playing Birmingham, London, and Leeds, Snoop then plays Dublin and Belfast on February 19th and 20th, respectively.

Tickets are on sale now - find them HERE.

Catch Snoop Dogg at the following shows:

February

11 Manchester Arena

12 Birmingham Arena

15 London O2 Arena

17 Leeds First Direct Arena

19 Dublin 3Arena

20 Belfast SSE Arena

