Snoh Aalegra Announces Three UK Shows

Tickets go on sale this week...
Robin Murray
Live
07 · 12 · 2021

Robin Murray /
Live
/ / 07 · 12 · 2021
0

Snoh Aalegra will play three UK shows early next year.

The R&B queen has rolled back the boundaries of the genre, establishing a fluid, highly personal take on soulful songwriting.

Her album 'Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies' emerged earlier this year, and Snoh has now laid out plans for a short burst of UK shows.

Opening in Manchester's O2 Ritz on February 13th, Snoh Aalegra then plays Bristol O2 Academy on Valentine's Day.

Hitting London's O2 Academy Brixton on February 16th, tickets for the shows go on sale this Friday (December 10th) at 10am.

Catch Snoh Aalegra at the following shows:

February
13 Manchester O2 Ritz
14 Bristol O2 Academy Bristol
16 London O2 Academy Brixton

- - -

Snoh Aalegra
-

Join us on VERO

Join the Clash mailing list for up to the minute music, fashion and film news.

Follow Clash:

Read this next