Snoh Aalegra Announces Three UK Shows

Snoh Aalegra will play three UK shows early next year.

The R&B queen has rolled back the boundaries of the genre, establishing a fluid, highly personal take on soulful songwriting.

Her album 'Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies' emerged earlier this year, and Snoh has now laid out plans for a short burst of UK shows.

Opening in Manchester's O2 Ritz on February 13th, Snoh Aalegra then plays Bristol O2 Academy on Valentine's Day.

Hitting London's O2 Academy Brixton on February 16th, tickets for the shows go on sale this Friday (December 10th) at 10am.

Catch Snoh Aalegra at the following shows:

February

13 Manchester O2 Ritz

14 Bristol O2 Academy Bristol

16 London O2 Academy Brixton

