slowthai Drops Out Of Liam Gallagher Tour

New support to be announced for November dates...
Robin Murray
Live
23 · 08 · 2019

slowthai has dropped out of his upcoming support slot on the Liam Gallagher tour.

Liam Gallagher announced the November dates earlier in the year, which promptly sold out within just a few minutes.

New album 'Why Me? Why Not' is incoming, with slowthai having a typically acerbic answer for Oasis fans who weren't quite sure who he was.

Sadly, though, this clash of the titans is not meant to be: slowthai has decided to pull out of the tour.

Seemingly there's a schedule conflict with his Stateside plans, and a replacement will be unveiled shortly.

Liam Gallagher broke the news.

Liam Gallagher's dates run as follows:

November
11 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
12 Birmingham Birmingham Arena
14 Aberdeen P&J Live
15 Glasgow The SSE Hydro
17 Newcastle Utilita Arena
18 Sheffield FlyDSA Arena
20 Manchester Manchester Arena
21 Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
24 Dublin 3Arena
26 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
28 London The O2

