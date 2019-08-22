slowthai Drops Out Of Liam Gallagher Tour

slowthai has dropped out of his upcoming support slot on the Liam Gallagher tour.

Liam Gallagher announced the November dates earlier in the year, which promptly sold out within just a few minutes.

New album 'Why Me? Why Not' is incoming, with slowthai having a typically acerbic answer for Oasis fans who weren't quite sure who he was.

Sadly, though, this clash of the titans is not meant to be: slowthai has decided to pull out of the tour.

Seemingly there's a schedule conflict with his Stateside plans, and a replacement will be unveiled shortly.

Liam Gallagher broke the news.

Listen up all you boppers out there in the big city all you street people with an ear for the action slowthai has pulled out of the UK Tour Gutted

I still love ya homeboy good luck in the USA LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 23, 2019

Liam Gallagher's dates run as follows:

November

11 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

12 Birmingham Birmingham Arena

14 Aberdeen P&J Live

15 Glasgow The SSE Hydro

17 Newcastle Utilita Arena

18 Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

20 Manchester Manchester Arena

21 Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

24 Dublin 3Arena

26 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

28 London The O2