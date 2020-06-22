slowthai Announces September Shows

slowthai has laid out plans for his SOMETHING TO LOOK FORWARD TO tour.

The Northampton artist's new album 'Tyron' is out now, a complex, nuanced work that matches brash performances with lyrical introspection.

A tour de force, you can check out the Clash review of 'Tyron' HERE.

Alongside this, slowthai has confirmed plans for a series of small venue shows, kicking off in September.

Opening in Glasgow and closing at London's Underworld, the pre-sale opens on Thursday (February 18th) while the general sale kicks off on February 19th.

slowthai comments: "I miss you all so much and we need something to look forward to so I’m taking it back to the smaller venues that need our support more than ever. LOVE YOU CAN’T WAIT TO SEE YOU IN THOSE SWEATY BOX ROOMS LET’S GET IT."

Check out the new video for 'VEX' below.

Catch slowthai at the following shows:

August

31 Glasgow G2

September

1 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

2 Birmingham The Hare and Hounds

7 Oxford The Bullingdon

8 Southampton The Joiners

9 London Underworld

Photo Credit: Crowns & Owls

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.