slowthai Announces Dates For 99p Tour

A while back slowthai made fans a promise - nominate a city and a venue, and he'll try to link with them.

Vowing to keep tickets pegged at 99p entry, the rapper then announced his incoming debut album 'Nothing Great About Britain'.

The LP lands on May 17th, while his much-anticipated 99p tour will kick off in the days running up to the album's release.

Tickets will be available through his website , and you have to pre-order slowthai's LP to gain access to the sale.

The tour opens in Ramsgate, before hitting Milton Keynes, Cardiff, Leeds, Edinburgh and South Shields.

Catch slowthai at the following shows:

May

6 Ramsgate Music Hall

7 Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms

8 Cardiff The Moon

9 Leeds Temple of Boom

10 Edinburgh Sneaky Pete’s

11 South Shields Trimmers Arms

Photo Credit: Ben McQuaide

