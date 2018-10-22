slowthai Announces Brexit Bandit Live Shows

slowthai is set to take his Brexit Bandit live shows to a city near you next year.

The Northampton rapper is a stellar live performer, with Clash catching the MC's incredible sold out set at Camden Underworld a few weeks ago.

New single 'Rainbow' is out now, and the highly personal track finds slowthai questioning the way society constructs racial identity.

Looking ahead, the Brexit Bandit tour takes slowthai back out on the road in March - when Britain is scheduled to sever ties with the European Union.

Hitting Glasgow on March 26th, slowthai then plays Birmingham, Manchester, Bristol, and Brighton.

Finishing in London's York Hall on April 1st, tickets go on general sale this Friday (October 26th) at 10am.

Catch slowthai at the following shows:

March

26 Glasgow SWG3 Warehouse

27 Birmingham O2 Institute

28 Manchester O2 Ritz

29 Bristol SWX

31 Brighton Concorde 2

April

1 London York Hall

Photo Credit: Ben McQuaide

