Slipknot Announce January 2020 Shows

Metal legends Slipknot are set to play a full UK arena tour early next year.

The band's new album 'We Are Not Your Kind' smashed into the charts on its release this month, a visceral, unapologetic return from the masked icons.

Clash reviewer Malvika Padin was smitten, writing that the album "feels like the Iowan group’s attempt to recapture old glory, with an added twist of wisdom. With these newly discovered textures of experimentation, they’ve managed to make their well-established musical prowess shine even brighter. The masked legends of nu-metal continue to prevail."

Looking ahead, Slipknot will touch down on UK soil in January, announcing plans for an extensive arena run.

Hitting Manchester, Newcastle, Glasgow, Sheffield, and Nottingham, the tour ends in London's O2 Arena on January 25th.

Tickets for the tour go on sale next Friday (August 30th) at 9am.

Catch Slipknot at the following shows:

January

16 Manchester Manchester Arena

17 Newcastle Utilita Arena

18 Glasgow The SSE Hydro

20 Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

21 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

22 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

24 Birmingham Arena

25 London The O2