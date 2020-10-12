Sleaford Mods Announce New Live Stream

Sleaford Mods have confirmed plans for a new live stream.

The band's new album 'Spare Ribs' is out in January, and they previewed material during a special broadcast from London's 100 Club in September.

The show was a resounding success, with Sleaford Mods citing the renewed connection with their audience.

This new live stream on January 9th continues this, taking place at London's Village Underground venue.

Singer Jason Williamson comments:

“After the livestream in September at the 100 Club, it was clear that the connection to the audience, although through a screen, was still as strong. We love playing. We love the songs we play. It’s never a problem to perform and after a year of not performing it’s a fucking joy to appear on your screens...”

'Spare Ribs' will be released on January 15th.

