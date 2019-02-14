Skepta, Belle & Sebastian, Charli XCX For Pitchfork Paris

Pitchfork Paris has announced the first names for its 2019 edition.

The French festival is set to expand, moving from two stages to four, and incorporating some mammoth names.

BBK don and all-round grime icon Skepta will headline, joined by Scottish indie pop group Belle & Sebastian, and vital pop queen Charli XCX.

Elsewhere, you'll find Chromatics, London jazz scorchers Ezra Collective, Hamzaa, Flohio, America's wonderful Jamila Woods, Jessica Pratt, and mura masa.

It's a wonderfully diverse announcement, one that moves from slowthai to queer cowboy balladeer Orville Peck in the blink of an eye.

The best part? There's more to come.

Pitchfork Paris takes place at Grande Halle de la Villette between October 31st and November 2nd.

