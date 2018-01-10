Skepta Announces Two Shows At London's Printworks

Skepta has announced a pair of shows at London's huge Printworks venue.

The BBK don notched up a personal high two years ago, selling out a headline show at Alexandra Palace - within sight of the Tottenham streets that raised him.

Since then, his profile has rocketed even further, including a now iconic magazine cover with a certain Naomi Campbell.

Skepta will return to the stage for two shows at London's Printworks, a huge venue close to Surrey Quays.

Taking place on December 12th and 13th, tickets go on sale from 10am this Thursday (October 4th).

Catch Skepta at the following shows:

December

12 London Printworks

13 London Printworks

For tickets to the latest Skepta shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.