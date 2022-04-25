Six Acts You Can't Miss At Sound City 2022

Grab your sturdiest boots, a few cans and some factor 50, because festival season has arrived! While a killer festival can allow us to screech along to our diehard favourite bands, there’s no denying that the real joy comes from the careful studying of the undercut - scouring for the fresh sound that will blow you away.

While all festivals have their worth when it comes to new music discovery, Liverpool’s Sound City is truly in a class of its own; in the festival’s 15 year lifespan, it has played a part in countless icons’ rise to greatness, from Ed Sheeran, to Everything Everything, the Vaccines to name a few.

This year’s amazing line-up will bless us with headline sets from rising indie stars The Lathums and pop goddess Self Esteem, as well as performances from pessimistic alt-popstar Baby Queen, gruelling alt-rockers Crawlers and indie icon Tim Burgess of the Charlatans… but who is nestled away further down the poster?

We did your homework for you - here’s six acts you cannot miss at Sound City this year. You’re welcome.

FUNK SHUI

FUNK SHUI are impossible to pin down; with a sound that transitions from moody art rock to danceable, experimental electronica, at the flick of a switch, there’s truly nowhere this band will not tread. Their eclectic sound feels somewhat reminiscent of acts like Everything Everything, but to compare too excessively would be a disservice - their depths deserve to be explored in their own right. The festival will be their first time in the UK, so it would be a crime not to catch their set!

It’s sure to be unpredictable in every single way - definitely the perfect time to sink your teeth in.

Grandma’s House

Bristol-based trio Grandma's House are defined by a rough, post-punk edge. The all-female collective deliver gritty, thrumming riffs in style, soundscapes rumbling in your guts.

What really sets Grandma’s House apart from the rest, however, is Yasmin Berndt’s deep vocals; the darkness of Berndt’s distinct, gravelly voice perfectly balances out the high-energy of the surfy instrumentals.

When listening to tracks like ‘Devil’s Advocate’, it’s clear Grandma’s House have a sound that could rouse the dead from their graves - they’re sure to have a mighty stage presence.

EFÉ

Dublin artist EFÉ floats on a cloud. Her debut 2020 EP ‘What Should We Do This Summer?’ was meltingly sweet, a total lo-fi dream-core delight.

EFÉ’s sound is like a cool breeze, weightless and carefree. Everything about her oozes comfort, from her soft vocals to the simplistic hand-drawn artwork attached to her singles. EFÉ is endlessly charming, and we’re certain that she will enchant the crowds at Sound City with ease.

Buggs

Buggs’ sound is the absolute definition of bittersweet. Sharp lyricisms sink into mellow, brooding instrumentals, resulting in a dreamy yet deeply introspective listening experience. Despite only having two singles thus far, there’s no denying that this group have huge potential.

It takes talent to deliver pessimism in such a gorgeous fashion - there’s sure to be absolutely brilliant things on the horizon for the quartet.

Pyra

When we tell you that this artist has already been branded a ‘visionary’, you’ll quickly understand why.

Pyra’s sound defies all restrictions, mutating from track to track. The Thai artist is able to command hip-hop and rap, before delivery a hyper-pop anthem unlike any other - all the while remaining sickeningly calm, cool and collected. She recently was awarded the NME award for Best Asian Solo Artist, so definitely get yourself down to her set to see just why Pyra’s unique brand of dystopian pop is so hypnotic.

The Oozes

Queer-punk quartet The Oozes are a spatter of bright, larger than life primary colour. Rather than playing it ‘cool’, The Oozes are tearing up the rule book - donned in extravagant outfits and exciting make-up, these punks look just as bright as they soud. With raucous, stupidly fun sing-alongs like ‘Bitchboy’ and ‘Wanker’, their set is a guaranteed good time. So take note - make sure to leave your inhibitions at the door and throw yourself into that pit pronto!

Sound City runs between April 30th - May 1st.

Words: Emily Swingle

Photo Credit: Belle Whittington