Sigur Rós Announce Brand New UK Tour Dates

Sigur Rós will play a full UK tour this November.
The Icelandic group previously announced a slew of international dates, including some massive North American shows.
The run concludes with an Icelandic date on November 25th, with Sigur Rós playing Reykjavik's Laugardalshöllin.
A flurry of UK shows have just been added to the schedule, starting with Manchester's O2 Apollo on November 7th.
Playing two nights at London's O2 Academy Brixton, Sigur Rós then play Glasgow, before travelling over to Dublin's 3Arena on November 17th.
Tickets go on sale from March 18th at 9am.
Catch Sigur Rós at the following shows:
November
7 Manchester O2 Apollo
10 London O2 Academy Brixton
11 London O2 Academy Brixton
14 Glasgow SEC Armadillo
17 Dublin 3Arena
25 Reykjavík Laugardalshöllin
Photo Credit: Hörður Óttarsson
