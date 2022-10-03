Sigur Rós Announce Brand New UK Tour Dates

Sigur Rós will play a full UK tour this November.

The Icelandic group previously announced a slew of international dates, including some massive North American shows.

The run concludes with an Icelandic date on November 25th, with Sigur Rós playing Reykjavik's Laugardalshöllin.

A flurry of UK shows have just been added to the schedule, starting with Manchester's O2 Apollo on November 7th.

Playing two nights at London's O2 Academy Brixton, Sigur Rós then play Glasgow, before travelling over to Dublin's 3Arena on November 17th.

Tickets go on sale from March 18th at 9am.

Catch Sigur Rós at the following shows:

November

7 Manchester O2 Apollo

10 London O2 Academy Brixton

11 London O2 Academy Brixton

14 Glasgow SEC Armadillo

17 Dublin 3Arena

25 Reykjavík Laugardalshöllin

Photo Credit: Hörður Óttarsson

- - -