Sharon Van Etten Announces UK Shows

Sharon Van Etten has announced a series of UK shows.

The songwriter will return in the New Year, with new album 'Remind Me Tomorrow' arriving on January 18th.

John Congleton produces the new record, with Sharon Van Etten already sharing some tantalising new material.

With that in mind, the American songwriter is ready to unveil a series of UK shows, including a date at London's Roundhouse.

Opening in Birmingham on March 21st, the UK run closes in Bristol on March 27th with tickets going on sale shortly.

Catch Sharon Van Etten at the following shows:

March

21 Birmingham The Mill

22 Manchester Albert Hall

23 Dublin Vicar Street

24 Glasgow St. Luke’s

26 London Roundhouse

27 Bristol SWX

Photo Credit: Ryan Pfluger

