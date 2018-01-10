Sharon Van Etten Announces UK Shows

Sharon Van Etten has announced a series of UK shows.
The songwriter will return in the New Year, with new album 'Remind Me Tomorrow' arriving on January 18th.
John Congleton produces the new record, with Sharon Van Etten already sharing some tantalising new material.
With that in mind, the American songwriter is ready to unveil a series of UK shows, including a date at London's Roundhouse.
Opening in Birmingham on March 21st, the UK run closes in Bristol on March 27th with tickets going on sale shortly.
Catch Sharon Van Etten at the following shows:
March
21 Birmingham The Mill
22 Manchester Albert Hall
23 Dublin Vicar Street
24 Glasgow St. Luke’s
26 London Roundhouse
27 Bristol SWX
Photo Credit: Ryan Pfluger
