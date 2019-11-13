shame, IDER, whenyoung, Sleeper To Play One Off London Show

shame, IDER, whenyoung, and Sleeper will play a special one off London show this December.

The show has been arranged in partnership with mental health charities CALM and Mind, and aims to raise funds for those organisations.

It's a potent bill, too: shame previewed new material at their End Of The Road set, while Sleeper recently sold out London's Kentish Town Forum.

Tickets will go on sale from 10am on November 19th, priced at £20 - £6 from every ticket will be donated to reach charity.

The show is being arranged in memory of Chris Meredith, the ATC Live Agent who worked with each band on the bill.

Tragically, Chris lost his fight against depression earlier this year, with each band paying tribute to his tenacity and clear love of music.

Simon Gunning, CEO of the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) adds:

"As an organisation that has always worked closely with the music community, we're proud to partner with ATC Live to honour the memory of Chris Meredith."

"It's great to have the support of such brilliant artists in raising awareness of the services that are available to anyone who may be struggling, and donations contribute towards the operation of CALM's free and anonymous helpline and webchat which are open every day, 5pm-midnight."

shame, IDER, whenyoung, Sleeper will play London's O2 Islington Academy on December 1st.

