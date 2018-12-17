Seth Troxler, Peggy Gou, Nina Kraviz For FLY Open Air

Seth Troxler, Peggy Gou, and Nina Kraviz are set to play FLY Open Air later this year.

The event takes place in the grounds of a scenic country home just outside Edinburgh, with the historic Scottish city acting as a suitably beautiful backdrop for the electronic weekender.

Returning in May, FLY Open Air is set to welcome some internationally renowned names, with Seth Troxler, Peggy Gou, Nina Kraviz, and Honey Dijon all taking part.

Solomun will hit the event, with other names including Sven Vath, Eclair Fifi, Big Miz, and a live set from KiNK.

Hitting up stately home Hopetoun House between May 18th - 19th, tickets are on sale now.

